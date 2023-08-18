Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 100,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 487.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 30,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $83,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

