Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

