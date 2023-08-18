West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $312.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.88. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

