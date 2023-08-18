West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $392.87 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average is $347.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock worth $20,859,943 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

