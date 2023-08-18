Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WABC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

