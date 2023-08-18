Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.
View Our Latest Analysis on Western Union
Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Union
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.