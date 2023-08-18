Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($59.62) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Shares of WPM opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after buying an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

