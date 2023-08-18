WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $14.93 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $471.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00244687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000451 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003782 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

