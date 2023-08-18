William R. Boyd Sells 10,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.9 %

BYD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 889,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,625,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

