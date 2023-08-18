William S. Boyd Sells 1,914 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 889,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $951,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
