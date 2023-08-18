William S. Boyd Sells 1,914 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 889,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,318. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $951,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

