Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Winmark Trading Down 0.6 %

WINA opened at $356.20 on Thursday. Winmark has a 12 month low of $206.37 and a 12 month high of $378.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.40 and a 200 day moving average of $327.46.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Winmark by 28.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Winmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Winmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

