Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Winnebago Industries worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. 42,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

