Winnebago Industries, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $70.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.