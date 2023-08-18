Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.07

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$39.07 and last traded at C$39.13, with a volume of 18172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Winpak Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of C$386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0794025 earnings per share for the current year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Activity at Winpak

In other news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri acquired 2,000 shares of Winpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,140.00. 52.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

