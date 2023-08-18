Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Announces Dividend of $0.67

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6681 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $135.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

