Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

NVS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 509,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,021. The company has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.90. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

