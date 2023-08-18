Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.44.

Watsco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

