Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

