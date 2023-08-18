Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $21.15 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The stock had a trading volume of 233,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.