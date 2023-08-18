Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.32. 1,783,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,285. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

