Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.67. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.