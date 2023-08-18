Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.29.

Get Workiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Workiva

Shares of WK opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.37. Workiva has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.