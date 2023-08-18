World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 352,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 534,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WWE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

