Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $192.07 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $192.07 million and approximately $124.23 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00005840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,430,793 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 126,399,287.79467392 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.33819753 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $82,331,631.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.