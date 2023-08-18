Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.80 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -592.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock worth $241,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

