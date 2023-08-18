Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Purchases $23,100.00 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Jair Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at $155,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $21.87 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

