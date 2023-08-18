Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.56.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,979 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $76,858,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

