Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter.
Yunji Trading Down 2.7 %
Yunji stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50.
About Yunji
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
