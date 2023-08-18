Yunji (YJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter.

Yunji stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 596,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

