Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Down 2.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.55. 94,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 55,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Z Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.02.
About Z
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
