Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.