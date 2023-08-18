Zacks Research Comments on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $670.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,123,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,330,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after buying an additional 388,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after buying an additional 1,109,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

