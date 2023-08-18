Zacks Research Comments on Markel Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $19.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $19.77. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $80.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $22.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $23.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $90.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $23.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,492.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,352.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

