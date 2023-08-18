Zacks Research Weighs in on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $12.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $247,001,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

