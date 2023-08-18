Zacks Research Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Diageo’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.