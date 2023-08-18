Zcash Price Reaches $24.44 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Zcash has a market cap of $399.04 million and $42.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $24.44 or 0.00092038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

