Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.45 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after acquiring an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.