Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 597,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,211. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

