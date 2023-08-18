Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,569 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. 351,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,267. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

