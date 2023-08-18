Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 28,619 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,364 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 378,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

