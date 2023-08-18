Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after acquiring an additional 319,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TC Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 244,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,674. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

