Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $286.61. 709,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

