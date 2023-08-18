Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.21. 11,387,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,130,328. The company has a market cap of $718.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

