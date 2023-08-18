Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,739. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

