Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

ZTS traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,063. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average is $172.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.