Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $125,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

