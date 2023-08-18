Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $474.55

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.55 and traded as low as $453.29. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $465.96, with a volume of 942 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

