1,020 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,256. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $241.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average is $204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

