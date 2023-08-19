1,536 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

