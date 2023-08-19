1inch Network (1INCH) Price Tops $0.24

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $249.68 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,312,109 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

