20,038 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 625,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,086,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,285,000 after acquiring an additional 89,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,471,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,668,000 after acquiring an additional 390,158 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 253,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

